Gift shopping can be hard. No matter if you’re shopping for a sibling, a longtime spouse, or a co-worker, the act of picking out the perfect gift can be overwhelming. What does she want? What doesn’t she already own? What color would she want it in? Is she allergic to anything? Does she like to read? What is her favorite scent? So many questions, so little time to buy.

To reduce your gift shopping stress (and stress in general) this year, we’ve come up with a list of 25 awesome gifts for all the different types of women in your life. From the home chef to the traveler to the one you don’t know that well, we have you covered. Here are my picks for the gifts women want in 2018. Want more options? Check out all of our product roundups for the best things you can buy this year.

1. For the home chef: Staub Dutch Oven

Best gifts for women 2018: Staub Dutch Oven

Staub

You’ve probably heard of, seen, or owned a Le Creuset dutch oven. They are one of the most popular wedding gifts for newlyweds and, like KitchenAid stand mixers, a kitchen staple for adults everywhere. When I was shopping for my wedding registry earlier this year, an employee at Williams-Sonoma encouraged us not to register for a Le Creuset, but instead a Staub dutch oven. I became curious and started noticing my favorite food bloggers posting meals in Staub cookware on Instagram—and I recognized that my favorite fast casual food place, Cava, used them to display food. THEN, we tested dutch ovens at Reviewed and our favorite overall was the Staub! Clearly these dutch ovens are hot right now, so get them for the person in your life who loves cooking. You can’t go wrong.

Get the Staub Cast Iron 5.5 Quart Round Cocotte on Amazon for $324.95

2. For the fitness fanatic: Lululemon Wunder Under Hi-Rise Yoga Pants

Lululemon Wunder Under Hi-Rise Yoga Pants

I swear by these yoga pants. Whether I’m lounging on the couch, taking a barre class, or sweating profusely in spin class, these yoga pants are game-changers. No camel toe. No sweating through the pants. No itching from discomfort. These yogas are definitely worth the price tag. I promise. If you're looking for an option that is a little less money, Nordstrom's fitness brand, Zella, has a pair of high waist leggings that have 4.5 stars from 5,400 reviews. I own them, and they are great too.

Get the Lululemon Wunder Under Hi-Rise Yoga Pants from Lululemon for $98

3. For the homebody: UGG Dakota Slippers

Ugg Slippers

These slippers have a 5-star rating on Nordstrom from over 3,000 reviews! The Dakota slipper has been around for years, combining fashion and comfort into one. You can even wear the shoe outside, as it has a rubber sole. Speaking from experience, you can’t go wrong with UGG slippers as a gift. In the past six years, I have given a different pair of UGG slippers to my mom, grandmother, grandfather, fiancé, and brothers – and each time, they were a hit.

Get the Ugg Dakota Slippers from Nordstrom for $99.95

4. For the book lover: The All-New Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Kindle Paperwhite

The book lover may already have a Kindle, but who doesn’t enjoy the latest and greatest technology the world has to offer? The Paperwhite is Amazon’s best-selling Kindle, and this one is brand new for 2018. Now waterproof with two times the storage, this is a perfect gift for anyone who likes to read.

Get the All-new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite on Amazon for $129.99

5. For the one who likes being comfortable: Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cardigan

CozyChic Cardigan

Okay, this cardigan has over 2,500 reviews on Nordstrom and a 5-star rating. Why don't I own this? It looks like a comfortable blanket disguised as clothing. When it comes to cardigans and sweaters, the limit does not exist for the amount one can own. They make great gifts—especially when they’re this cozy(chic). Not shopping for a cardigan person? Barefoot Dreams also sells a robe. Just saying...

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cardigan from Nordstrom for $116

6. For the music lover: Sonos One Smart Speaker

Best gifts for women 2018: Sonos One

Sonos

The all-new voice controlled smart speaker by Sonos is one of our favorite gift ideas for 2018. With Alexa built it, you can not only play music, but also check news and traffic and control other smart devices. If the person you’re shopping for already has a smart speaker, or might not use it to its full potential, consider Sonos PLAY:1, their smart speaker made for playing music.

Get the All-New Sonos One Smart Speaker on Amazon for $199

7. For the one who loves to travel: Away’s The Carry-On

Away The Carry-On

You've probably seen this trendy luggage on Instagram, since it's a travel blogger favorite. The brand is also one of our favorites here at Reviewed. When we tested checked luggage, Away won as our best hard-sided suitcase. It comes in 14 different colors and looks much different than your average carry-on. My personal favorite is the blush color. If you don’t want to splurge on a suitcase as a gift for the traveler, consider a duffle bag instead. Sole Society’s ‘Lacie’ Faux Leather Duffel Bag is a perfect, inexpensive option for the trendy traveler.

Get Away's The Carry-On from Away for $ 225

8. For the wine lover: Corkcicle Insulated Stemless Glass

Best gifts for women 2018: Corkcicle Wine Tumbler

Corkcicle

For the wine drinker on-the-go. I’m just kidding. This is actually great for ALL wine drinkers—not just busy ones. Keep her glass full AND cold this holiday season with Corkcicle’s stylish stemless wine thermos (that is a mouthful—also, no pun intended, again). It comes in many colors including one called “Unicorn Magic.” Now please excuse me while I purchase this in advance of the holidays, so I can attend all of my upcoming parties with it. MEET MY NEW PLUS ONE: THE CORKCICLE WINE THERMOS.

Get the Corkcicle Insulated Stemless Wine Glass on Amazon for $24.95

9. For the binge-watcher: Roku Ultra (2017)

Roku Ultra

The Roku Ultra (2017) is still our favorite streaming device of 2018. If you know someone who is addicted to binging television shows, enhance their Netflix viewing experience for the holidays. Cold weather is coming. What more could they want?!

Get the Roku Ultra (2017) on Amazon for $89

10. For the health nut: Skinnytaste One and Done Cookbook

Best gifts for women 2018: Skinnytaste Cookbook

Skinnytaste

Last year, I recommended the Skinnytaste Fast and Slow cookbook (which I own and love), so this year I have to recommend the latest cookbook in the author’s series—Skinnytaste One and Done. As a longtime follower of the blog Skinnytaste, I can confirm all of Gina’s recipes are both healthy and amazing. If you want to get another gift to go with it, check out our favorite small appliances so they can use the cookbook with it.

Get the Skinnytaste One and Done Cookbook on Amazon for $18

11. For the bag lady: Madewell Leather Transport Tote

Best gifts for women 2018: Madewell Transport Tote

Madewell, Nordstrom

I have been wanting to buy Madewell's classic leather tote bag for a while now, so I did not hesitate to purchase it when they came out with a zip top version of the bag this year. The classic tote is big enough to hold all my stuff for work, stylish enough for me to use on weekends when I don't have a lot in it, and the zip top makes it perfect for traveling on weekend trips with (or using as a carry-on while flying). The bag comes in a few different colors. I have it in English Saddle, which is of course my personal fave.

Get the Madewell Zip Top Transport Leather Tote from Nordstrom for $188

12. For the runner: Garmin Forerunner 235 Running Watch

Best gifts for women 2018: Garmin Forerunner 235

Amazon

Our resident marathoner recommends this Garmin smart watch for the runner in your life. With 4-stars from over 1,500 reviews, it’s a favorite in the community. Whether they’re training for something or not, if you know someone who is serious about fitness, they will love this gift.

Get the Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Running Watch on Amazon for $249.97

13. For the nostalgic one: Fujifilm Instax Mini 9

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9

How cute is this camera?! This is a great gift for people who love taking pictures and HAVING pictures. I bought and used the Instax Mini 9 at my wedding this year for guests to take photos of themselves. A friend also had the camera while we were traveling in Greece this summer, and I have some of those pictures hanging on my fridge. Great for adults, college students, and teens, this Fujifilm camera is an excellent gift.

Get the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 on Amazon for $56

14. For the one who wants to upgrade from iPhone photography to actual photography: Panasonic Lumix LX100

Lumix Digital Camera

Recommended by one of our tech experts, this camera is perfect for beginners. If she’s pretty good at smartphone photography, consider giving the gift of real photography this year.

Get the Pansonic Lumix LX100 on Amazon for $ 597.99

15. For the home entertainer: Capri Blue Volcano Jar Candle

Capri Blue Candle (aka the best candle you'll ever meet)

If she loves home décor and entertaining guests, you can never go wrong with a candle as a gift. My favorite candle by far is Capri Blue’s Volcano scent. Not only do they smell amazing, but they come in chic jars that double as amazing home decor.

Get the Capri Blue Volcano Jar Candle from Anthropologie for $ 30

16. For the coffee lover: Nespresso Citiz Espresso Machine

Nespresso Machine

Even if she already has a coffee maker, an espresso machine will be her best upgrade of 2018. Not only does it make a great espresso, but the machine itself is gorgeous. It won our Best Overall when we tested espresso machines, so we recommend getting this device as a gift.

Get the Nespresso Citiz Espresso Machine on Amazon for $160.72

17. For the one who is always stressed: Our favorite essential oil diffuser

Best gifts for women 2018: Essential Oil Diffuser

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

People are obsessed with essential oil diffusers. And why wouldn’t they be? They transform your home with good smells and good vibes. Shopping for someone who is always stressed (hello hi, that's me)? Bring peace and happiness into their life this holiday season with our favorite oil diffuser. We tested the most popular models a few months ago and found this one by InnoGear to be the best.

Get the InnoGear 150 ml Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser on Amazon for $15.99

18. For the girl who has everything: La Mer Moisturizing Crème

Best gifts for women 2018: La Mer Merry Little Miracles

Sephora

First of all, yes, the above IS an 'Nsync quote. Now let’s discuss La Mer. It's an expensive moisturizer with a cult following and also a perfect gift if you want to ball out on someone this holiday season. This La Mer holiday gift set from Sephora has OVER 10,000 hearts. That is a lot of love. Why not spread it? (Pun not intended.)

Get the La Mer Merry Little Miracles Set from Sephora for $150

19. For the one who hates jeans: Madewell Jeans

Madewell Jeans

I thought I hated jeans until I discovered Madewell’s high-rise jeans. They’re comfortable, they’re slimming, they never rip, and they’re a great price. And they have curvy jeans now, which honestly were the best gift I ever received when I bought those bad boys for myself. If you're not sure what kind to get, I recommend a classic 10-inch (not too low waisted, but not too high) in a solid color dark wash (see link below). Read more about my thoughts on the jeans here.

Get the Madewell 10-Inch High-Rise Skinny Jeans from Nordstrom for $128

20. For the simple one: Kate Spade pendant necklace

Best gifts for women 2018: Kate Spade Pendant Necklace

Nordstrom

Before you follow my recommendation for this gift, please think about the person you’re shopping for first. If they are particular about what they wear, you may want to hold off on buying them jewelry without knowing what they want (Cue: The List—In other words, have them write you a list of what they want and FOLLOW IT). However, if the person you’re shopping for is simple and timeless, this Kate Spade pendant necklace could be perfect. It can be dressed up or down and is personalized with the initial of their first name displayed in the pendant. This necklace has 797 4.5-star reviews, so people clearly love it.

Get the Kate Spade New York one in a million initial pendant necklace from Nordstrom for $58

21. For the trendy one: J. Crew Chateau Parka

Best gifts for her 2018: J. Crew Parka

Nordstrom

Three years ago, I bought the J. Crew Chateau Parka in royal blue. It was a bit of a splurge, but I wanted a coat I could dress up or down and wear in not-as-cold weather in addition to my huge, puffy winter parka. Since buying it, I've worn it hundreds of times. Even this month alone, I've worn it a bunch. The coat is still in perfect condition, and its timeless look is still very much in fashion. The pockets are not only stylish, but useable—and the zippers give it a city chic look and feel. The fur comes off the hood, too! This jacket is one of my favorite things, and I think it would make a great gift for any woman into fashion who lives in a place where you sometimes need a coat. It comes in multiple colors, but red, black, and green are my favorites this year.

A pro tip: If this coat goes on sale at J. Crew, contact Nordstrom and they will price match it. Then you get a discount AND Nordstrom's incredible customer service.

Get the J. Crew Chateau Park at Nordstrom for $365

22. For the one who is always busy: ban.do "I Am Very Busy" 2019 Planner

Best gifts for women 2018: ban.do 2019 planner

ban.do

Every organized and overbooked woman needs a new planner each year. How else would she keep track of everything?! Ban.do is a personal favorite brand, and this planner is hilarious and adorable.

Get the ban.do 2019 12-Month Annual Planner from ban.do for $28

23. For the one who is always smiling: Sugarfina Champagne Bears Cube

Best gifts for women 2018: Sugarfina Champagne Bears

Sugarfina

Sugarfina candies are not like regular candies. They are cool candies. But really. With flavors such as bourbon, rosé, and CHAMPAGNE, it doesn't get much more fancy than this. This past year, I gave my bridesmaids the champagne cubes as a gift and everyone loved them (including me). These are an adorable, inexpensive gift.

Get the Sugarfina Champagne Bears Large Candy Cube from Nordstrom for $20

24. For the picky one: Gift Cards

Best gifts for women 2018: Gift Cards

Amazon

Shopping for some people can be hard. I get it. I am that person who is hard to shop for. I expect people to read my mind and know what I want without me having to tell them. Being this type of person, I can tell you first hand that GIFT CARDS are the way to go. I love a good gift card. Spending money is my favorite hobby, and if you know someone like me, I guarantee you they will love the gift of spending someone else's money. Here are some great gift card options (take notes people who get me gifts, I'm just kidding, no one buys me gifts, but in a perfect world this is what I would want).

Get a Sephora gift card

Get an Amazon gift card

Get a Nordstrom gift card

25. For the one you have no idea what to buy: Sephora Favorites Holiday Perfume Sampler

Best gifts for women 2018: Sephora Favorite Perfume Sampler

Sephora

Every holiday season, I always end up encouraging someone to buy the Sephora perfume sampler as a gift. Ten years ago or so, my grandmother bought me this gift set for the holidays and it honestly changed my life. I knew nothing about perfume, but I was able to dabble in a few best-sellers thanks to this kit. When I was done, I picked my favorite (Marc Jacobs Daisy) and redeemed the coupon in the gift set for a full-sized bottle of it. I still use Daisy today. This might be at the bottom of the list, and I might be recommending it for the random person in your life, but this is a life-changing gift and it’s actually great for anyone and everyone.

Get the Sephora Favorites Holiday Perfume Sample from Sephora for $65 ($122 value)

