Cyber Monday is here, people! Right now, it's the best time to shop in the comfort of your bed or office (we don't judge), and there are so many incredible things on sale. Here at Reviewed, we've been testing all kinds of products throughout the year, so we know a thing or two about getting a good deal on a great product. We've already been looking at the best Cyber Monday sales, but here are the 20 best deals to get you going on your Cyber bargain spree.
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen.)—$24 (Save $25.99): This is one of the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals of the year. It's brand new and more than half off. Insane.
- AncestryDNA—$49 on Ancestry.com (Save $50): This popular DNA testing kit now beats the lowest price we've ever seen by $10 and will through Cyber Monday (11/26). It makes a fantastic gift, and with Ancestry's more than 10 million members, you might even be able to find a long-lost relative. You can also get it at Amazon for the same price.
- Anova Precision Cooker Nano—$64 at Amazon (Save $35): This is the smaller version of the best immersion circulator we've ever tested. It didn't perform as well as the full-size version in our tests, but it's still satisfactory if you want a stylish sous vide cooker. You can also get it at Anova Culinary for $74.99.
- Anthropologie—Take 30% off sitewide: Plus, free shipping when you spend $100 or more.
- Apple Watch Series 3 Stainless Steel (42mm, GPS + Cellular)—$429 at B&H (Save $200): If you use an iPhone and want a smartwatch, the Apple Watch is your best bet. This Series 3 Apple Watch has both GPS and Cellular, so your watch can stay connected even when you’re away from your phone.
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones—$299 at Amazon (Save $50): These excellent wireless over-ear headphones are famous for their noise canceling abilities, and this is the lowest they've been since August.
- Dash Rapid Egg Cooker—$14.99 on Amazon (Save $4): This gadget, usually priced at $19 gadget, may seem unnecessary but is actually amazing if you like hard or soft-boiled eggs. The Dash makes cooking eggs perfectly a breeze, and we love this sale price.
- Ecovacs Deebot N79S—$149.99 on Amazon (Save $50): This is one of our favorite smart robot vacuums. It has stronger suction than its predecessor, can be controlled through an app, and is Alexa compatible. You can get it for its second lowest price right now. The Target version of this vacuum (same but off by a letter) is available for the same price as well.
- Famous Footwear—Buy one get one half off, free shipping, and an extra 15% off with the promo code "CYBER18": The BOGO deal is good through 12/3.
- Furbo Dog Camera—$134.99 at Amazon (Save $114.01): This is the best treat-tossing camera for pet owners.
- Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor—$119.95 on Amazon (Save $30): The all-new Charge 3 is amazing, and it's never been on sale before now. The battery lasts over a week, it's waterproof, and the design is much sleeker than ever before. No wonder we named it the best fitness tracker of 2018. It's available at Target for the same price too.
- Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Water Bottle—$22.94 on Amazon (Save $7): This is the best water bottle we've ever tested and it's literally never on sale. You can get a nice discount in several colors, but they may arrive after Christmas.
- Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Multicooker—$69.95 on Amazon (Save $30): The best-selling 6-quart Instant Pot model went up $10 from its lowest price, but we still think it's a good buy. It can transform the way you cook!
- KitchenAid 5-Qt. Artisan Stand Mixer—$223.99 at Amazon (Save $55): Only a few colors are left at this price on our favorite mixer. It's the same price at Macy's too!
- LG 55-In. C8 OLED 4K TV—$1,696.99 on Amazon (Save $500): This is the best TV of the year. It usually goes for $2,200, but has been dropping little by little since September. Right now it's at its lowest price outside of the occasional Massdrop sale (and it's available with Prime shipping). The 65-inch is $400 off right now too, marking its lowest Amazon price.
- L.L. Bean Weekend Sale—Save 20% on clothing and outerwear with the code "THANKS20."Plus, get a $10 gift card if you spend $50 or more and save 25% on slippers—like these wicked good ones—with code "WICKED25."
- Nordstrom—Save up to 60% sitewide through Cyber Monday.
- Sonos One Smart Speaker with Alexa—$174 on Amazon (Save $25): We haven't seen a deal this good on one of the best-sounding smart speakers since last Black Friday! You can also get it for $174.99 at Best Buy.
- Target—Take an extra 15% off top deals and more. No coupon code required!
- Xbox One X 1TB Gaming Console—$379.99 at eBay (Save $120): Go big or go home, right? If eBay's not your ideal place to shop, both Target and Best Buy have it for $20 more (still a great deal), if you want to pick it up at your local store.
