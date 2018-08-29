The construction site where two workers fell to their deaths when scaffolding collapsed above the sixth floor of a hotel that is being built near Disney World in Orange County.

Orange County Fire Rescue

Two construction workers plunged six floors to their death early Wednesday when their scaffolding collapsed at a building site for a new hotel near Orlando, just outside Disney World, according to fire and rescue officials.

A third man was able to hang onto a part of the scaffold and pull himself to safety, sustaining minor injuries, while a fourth worker escaped unscathed.

The victims, both in their early 30s, died on the scene. Their identities have not been released.

The men were working between the sixth and seventh floors of a new hotel, where concrete is being poured, according to the Orange County Fire and Rescue.

The property is located outside Orlando city limits in an unincorporated part of Orange County.

Fire Rescue spokesman Mike Jachles says there were about 18 workers at the site when the support structure gave away around 4:15 a.m.

Jachles said the sheriff’s office and federal investigators are examining the cause of the accident.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com