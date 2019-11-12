HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Nassau Bay police sergeant was hit and killed Tuesday night by a man the department says was trying to flee a traffic stop.

According Chief Tom Cromie, Sgt. Kaila Sullivan, 43, was struck while attempting to arrest a suspect in the 2000 block of San Sebastian Court. Cromie said Sullivan was on the call to backup another officer.

RELATED: Man who killed Nassau Bay officer on the run; police surround southeast Houston neighborhood

The driver had an active warrant for domestic violence out of Harris County.

While the suspect was being handcuffed, he was able to get away from Sullivan and the other officer, get back in his vehicle, and according to investigators, hit Sullivan with the Jeep while leaving the scene.

That Jeep was later found abandoned in an apartment complex parking lot.

So far, law enforcement hasn’t released the name of the suspect, but late Tuesday night there was an active manhunt both on the ground and from the air.

Police describe the man as a being in his 20s and was last seen wearing a hoodie.

Cromie described Sullivan as a “true professional,” a “police officer at heart” and said “her blood ran blue.”

Overnight dozens of officers gathered to escort her body.

Sullivan was a 15-year veteran of the department, just two weeks short of her 16th annivesrary. The chief called her a professional, adding "her blood ran blue."

Initial reports indicated the the incident took place in an apartment complex parking lot. The officer was attempting to arrest the suspect when the suspect struggled and pushed the officer to the ground before fleeing in a Jeep with large tires and paper plates. Officials said the suspect could be armed.

Several law enforcement agencies are assisting in the search for the suspect, who ditched the Jeep on San Sebastian.

Follow the latest updates on this story here as this story continues to develop, tap here.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter