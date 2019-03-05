AUSTIN, Texas — Four doctors and two health care providers who treated the man accused in a stabbing attack on the University of Texas two years ago are being sued by a victim's family, claiming they did not appropriately treat him in the prior weeks.

The suit, filed by Lori Brown, the mother of UT freshman Harrison Brown, says their decisions about Kendrix White's mental health left her son and others in danger.

It names doctors in both Austin and Killeen, where White went to high school, and Ascension Seton, which at the time operated University Medical Center at Brackenridge. It also lists White's parents as defendants.

"Each defendant had a special relationship with and duty to control the conduct of Kendrix White," the suit said. "Kendrix was having hallucinations, both auditory and visual, but the auditory ones were the most disturbing, causing him to hear voices that others didn't hear."

White is accused of stabbing Brown May 1, 2017, outside Gregory Gym on the UT campus. He was found not guilty by reason of insanity in December.

