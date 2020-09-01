Yolanda Carr, the mother of Atatiana Jefferson, died early Thursday in her home, an attorney for the family said.

Jefferson, 28, was shot and killed inside the same Fort Worth home by a police officer on Oct. 12, 2019.

She had been serving as the caregiver for her mother at the time, family attorney Lee Merritt wrote in a tweet.

Officials have not yet released a cause of death, but loved ones have been allowed in and out of the home.

Police were present at the home Thursday.

Police were present at the home Thursday.

Jefferson's father, Marquis Jefferson, died from a heart attack in November. He was 59 years old. His death came just weeks after his daughter was killed.

The officer who allegedly shot Jefferson, Aaron Dean, resigned before he could be fired in connection with the shooting.

He was arrested on a murder charge in Jefferson's slaying.

The fatal shooting of a black woman by a white police officer in her own home prompted protests and calls for drastic changes at the Fort Worth Police Department.

This is a developing story.