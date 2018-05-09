The mother of previously missing 2-year-old Jordan Belliveau and has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

The Largo Police Department held a press conference at 8:45 p.m. in Largo, Florida after announcing earlier in the day that the Jordan was found in a nearby wooded area.

Police did not announce the condition of the child at the time, but the Florida Department of Law Enforcement tweeted shortly after the press conference that Jordan was found dead.

Police said the boy's mother, Charisse Stinson, 21, has been charged with first-degree murder.

The Amber Alert for Jordan Belliveau was issued on Sunday morning after Belliveau's mother reported him missing.

Belliveau's mom claimed the two had been walking to a friend's place around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on East Bay Drive near Belcher Road when they were offered a ride by a stranger named Antwan. The mother told detectives they got into the stranger's car because Jordan was too heavy to carry.

The mom claimed they got inside Antwan's white Toyota Camry. That's when she claimed she was hit in the face and became unconscious. She told police she woke up four hours later -- around 1:30 a.m. Sunday -- in a wooded part of Largo Central Park.

