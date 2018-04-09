LARGO, Fla. – The search for a missing Largo toddler came to a tragic end on Tuesday. And now his mother is in custody facing a first-degree murder charge in his death.
The body of Jordan Belliveau was found in a wooded area near Lake Avenue and McMullen Road. Shortly after his body was located, police announced the child's mother, Charisse Stinson, 21, had been arrested in his death.
Belliveau had been missing since Saturday night. According to police, Stinson said she was walking with the child on East Bay Drive near Belcher Road when they were offered a ride by a stranger named Antwan. Stinson told detectives they got into the stranger's car because Jordan was too heavy to carry.
She says once inside the car, Antwan hit her in the face and she became unconscious. She told police she woke up four hours later -- around 1:30 a.m. Sunday -- in a wooded part of Largo Central Park.
Sunday morning, an Amber Alert was issued.
And on Monday, a sketch of a suspect was released in the case.
