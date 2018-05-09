SAN ANTONIO - Animal Care Services executed an animal cruelty search warrant in southeast San Antonio Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for ACS said a large number of snakes, more than 100, were found in a home in the 500 block of Kayton Avenue.

Animal Care Services removed hundreds of snakes from a home on Kayton Avenue. No arrests have been made in this case.

Along with this discovery, 300-400 rodents were found on the property. They were reportedly being used as food for the snakes.

Most of the snakes found were pythons and constrictors, and ACS said they were being stored in different containers around the property. Snakes and rodents were also found in the garage unit.

San Antonio Police Department officers also responded to the scene. The identity of a male suspect in this case has not been released.

ACS put many of the snakes in bags like these to transport them from the house.

SAPD said no one has been detained. However, the man in question will reportedly have an upcoming hearing in Bexar County municipal court where he could face citations.

