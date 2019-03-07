AUSTIN, Texas — In an effort to keep Central Texas roads safe this Fourth of July holiday weekend, law enforcement agencies have teamed up with AAA Texas to have more officers out and help drivers get home safely.

On Wednesday morning, AAA Texas held a joint press conference alongside the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Austin Police Department to go over statistics and initiatives in place for the holiday weekend.

According to AAA, 3.5 million Texans will travel over the next five days at least 50 miles away from home.

"This is a deadly period historically in the state of Texas. In fact, the latest statistics from the state records show that back in 2017, 20 people were killed in that five-day period because someone decided to get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol," said Daniel Armbuster, spokesperson for AAA Texas. "We often times think that we wouldn't drink behind the wheel, but many folks still text behind the wheel. Both have deadly consequences, both are on the rise. In fact, in 2018, 95,000 crashes were caused by distracted driving in Texas."

To combat drunk driving during the Fourth of July holiday, AAA is offering a free community service called Tipsy Tow, which will be available starting Thursday night from 6 p.m. to Friday morning at 6 a.m. AAA Texas will tow your vehicle free up to 10 miles so you can get to your home or hotel safely.

Armbuster said restrictions include:

AAA Texas will NOT tow an inoperable vehicle

They will NOT tow you to another bar

They will ONLY tow you to the place where you are staying overnight, ex: a hotel or home where you are a guest/resident.

After 10 miles, there could be a fee depending on the towing contractor

Call 1-800-888-HELP or 1-800-222-4357 for Tipsy Tow. The service is also offered during New Year's Eve. Anyone can call Tipsy Tow, not just AAA Texas customers.

Sergeant Robbie Barrera spoke on behalf of the Texas Highway Patrol Wednesday morning to announce that DPS will be running Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) over the holiday as well as ramping up Move Over Law violation efforts.

"Troopers will be out in full force looking for those violating the Move Over Slow Down law as well as other traffic violations such as speeding, not wearing your seat belt, or failure to move over," said Sgt. Barrera. "Last year DPS troopers issued over 57,000 traffic citations and warnings. Over a 1,000 of those include seat belt violations and child safety seat violations. Troopers also made over 200 DWI arrests, 212 fugitive arrests and 204 felony arrests."

In the event that you are involved in an accident and if your vehicle is driveable, Barrera advised that you try and safely move over to the side of the road. In the event you're not able to move your vehicle, she said to stay in your vehicle and call 9-1-1.

Assistant Chief Justin Newsom with the Austin Police Department said there will be more officers patrolling the streets this holiday weekend to enforce traffic laws as well as a no-refusal initiative for DWIs. This is done every weekend, however, the initiative will begin early, running Thursday, July 4 through Sunday, July 7.

"Every year, we arrest thousands of intoxicated drivers and in the last two years it's been over 2,000 crashes that can be attributed to intoxication," said Newsom. "It makes no sense anymore in this day and age with smartphones, apps and rideshare companies, it makes no sense at all to drive intoxicated."

Newsom said that the department has written over 16,000 citations in the city of Austin over the last two years for those violating the hands-free ordinance.

The department will also be on the lookout for those violating the Move Over, Slow Down law.

