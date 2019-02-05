WACO, Texas — Police in Waco say an Amber Alert for two little girls has been canceled after they were found safe early Thursday.

But the investigation into the girls' living conditions is just getting underway, according to Sgt. Swanton with the Waco Police Department.

T’shanti Battle, 4, and Thariyah Battle, 3, were reported missing overnight and were believed to "be in grave or immediate danger."

Their mom said she slept through the afternoon and woke up late Thursday to find they were no longer home. The mom told Waco police a man named Christopher Petty, 37, had taken the children.

But after the girls' photos were circulated on television and social media, police discovered the children were being taken care of by a day care worker.

The mother apparently forgot the children were at day care on Wednesday, and when she didn't show up the worker took them home for the night and cared for them.

Police say the investigation led to officers finding "less than favorable living conditions inside the children's home." Texas Child Protective Services has removed the children from the custody of the mother.

Police say charges may be filed.

Petty is not wanted for the girls' disappearance, but police say there are multiple warrants for his arrest. Officers are still searching for him.

Christopher Ray Petty, is wanted on multiple warrants that include an unrelated Family Violence charge

Waco PD