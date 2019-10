SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a missing teen with a medical condition who police say requires a doctor's care.

Mauricio Hernandez, 16, was last seen in the 9500 block of Silver Crown on the northwest side.

Authorities say he was wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans and brown sandals. If you have any information about his location, please call the SAPD Missing Person's Unit at 210-207-7660.