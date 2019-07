SAN ANTONIO — Have you seen Daphney Maldonado?

The 17-year-old has been missing from the San Antonio area since June 14.

The teen is Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes. She's around 5 feet tall and weighs around 83 pounds.

Anyone with any information on Maldonado should call 911 or 1-800-THE-LOST or the SAPD at 1-210-207-7273.