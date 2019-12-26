SIX LAKES, Mich. — The body of a 5-year-old boy who went missing while playing outside of a home in Six Lakes was located Thursday, authorities confirm.

During a press conference Thursday afternoon, Michigan State Police (MSP) said Beau Belson's body was located under the ice in a pond adjacent to his grandmother's home where he was playing when he went missing.

Authorities called members of the MSP Dive Crew to the scene. The team is specifically trained to search in icy water. MSP could not yet confirm when Beau entered the water or how, but a death investigation is now underway. Although, MSP does not suspect foul play.

Beau went missing around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday from his grandmother's home near N. Holland Road and Fleck Road. He was playing outside with another family member when he went missing.

He was found around noon Thursday with the help of "hundreds" of volunteers, according to the MSP. They express their gratitude to the community members who "selflessly" volunteered their time to help look for the 5-year-old.

