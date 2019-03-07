DENTON, Texas — Officials recovered the body of a missing 2-year-old boy who was found dead inside a vehicle Wednesday morning, Denton police confirmed in a news conference.



According to police, Sarbesh Gurung, 2, appeared to have no obvious signs of trauma to his body. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy report to determine the cause of death.

Gurung was found in the vehicle that belonged to the family and was near the area where police searched on Tuesday. A police investigation is underway into how the boy died.

An increased police presence arrived at the scene not far from where the boy and his family lived.

He went missing Tuesday afternoon after he was put down for a nap in his Denton home in the 2400 block of West Prairie Street, near Avenue G just a few blocks away from the University of North Texas campus.

Police officers have blocked off an alleyway about half a block away from the apartment where Sarbesh lives with his family. Officials were also seen taking photos inside of a white SUV in the parking lot of the apartment.

Denton police, fire and sheriff's department had been actively searching Tuesday afternoon since his disappearance, along with a DPS helicopter that assisted in the search.

Sarbesh was last seen wearing a blue and white plaid shirt. Anyone who has information about his location should call 911.

