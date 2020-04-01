This story has been updated with additional information from police.

Evan Lacey, 19, who went missing on Dec. 17 has died, the Lacey family confirmed Saturday.

Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson also confirmed on Twitter that Lacey's body was found. However, he did not immediately say where the body was recovered.

Johnson said Lacey's death is now being investigated as a homicide.

Lacey was reported missing on Dec.19 after family said he went to sell his car and never returned. The vehicle was later found in Fort Worth "under suspicious circumstances" by police.

Saturday morning community members joined the family in a search party. Just hours later, the family was notified of his death.

Here is what the Lacey family said in a statement:

It is with much sorrow and heavy hearts that the Lacey family has learned that God has called His and our angel, Evan, to be with him. We greatly appreciate all of the prayers and support that family, community, teachers and all others have provided to our family during this difficult time.

We ask that you allow our family time to grieve considering we just learned of this information within the past hour. Funeral arrangement information will be shared once made this week.

Sincerely,

The Lacey Family

