AUSTIN, Texas — Do you like sweets?

The famous Milk Bar known for their cereal milk ice cream will be sending a food truck around Austin for the next week, according to Eater Austin.

According to Eater Austin, founder of Milk Bar Christina Tosi had the truck in town for a Memorial Day event, but decided to keep the truck in town a little bit longer.

Eater Austin said Milk Bar's truck will have the famous cereal milk soft-serve with cornflake crunch along with Milk Bar Pie, cake truffles, cookies and more.

Interested in checking out where the Milk Bar Ice Cream Truck will be throughout the week ahead? Here is the schedule:

May 28 and 29: South Congress Hotel, 1603 South Congress Avenue, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

May 30: Franklin Barbecue, 900 East 11th Street, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 30: Gati, 1512 Holly Street, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

May 31: Austin Motel, 1220 South Congress Avenue, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

June 1 and 2: Austin Motel, 1220 South Congress Avenue, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

