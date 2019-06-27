FORT HOOD, Texas — The Department of Defense identified a Fort Hood soldier who died in combat Tuesday.

24-year-old Sgt. James G. Johnston of New York was assigned to the 79th Ordnance Battalion (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), 71st Ordnance Group.

The DoD said Johnston and another soldier, Master Sgt. Michael B. Riley who was assigned to Fort Carson in Colorado, were injured in a small arms fire during combat operations in Uruzgan Province, Afghanistan.

Both soldiers died from their injuries, according to the DoD. The soldiers were supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

The incident is under investigation.