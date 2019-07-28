CANYONVILLE, Ore. — The Milepost 97 fire, located a mile south of Canyonville, has grown to 11,009 acres with only 5 percent containment on Sunday.

Ground crews worked to contain spot fires that had crossed Interstate 5 near Turkey Creek at milepost 94, according to an update from the Oregon Department of Forestry Incident Management Team.

I-5 southbound, south of Canyonville, has been limited to one lane of traffic as crews work to contain the fire.

The Douglas County Sheriffs Office issued a Level 2 (Set) evacuation level for all residences on the west side of the freeway between Interstate mileposts 88-83. That includes Barton Road, Azalea-Glen Road, Old Booth Lane, Harrel Lane, Hobbs Lane, Fortune Branch Road on the Azalea-Glen side, Forrest Road, Realty Road, Quines Creek Road, Mobley Drive.

Residences off of Upper Cow Creek Road starting at I-5 milepost 88, east to the base of Galesville Dam, have been elevated to a Level 2 (Set) evacation level.

A Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notice has been issued for residents living on Windy Creek Road at and above Woods Creek Road, and Barton Road south to Glendale Junction Road.

The fire is burning in steep, rocky terrain with limited access, and was filled with hazardous snags and overgrown brush. The current damages are estimated to be $2.1 million, with 586 structures in danger of being burned.

More information from Milepost 97 Fire Facebook page

There are 931 people fighting the fire, with 37 hand crews, 41 engines, 11 dozers, 6 water tenders, five Type 1 helicopters, five Type 2 helicopters, five Type 3 helicopters, and 2 single engine air tankers.

VIDEO: Milepost 97 Fire operational briefing for July 28