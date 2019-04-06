FULTON, Ark. — A memorial in Arkansas for Maleah Davis is growing as people continue to leave flowers and messages along the road where she was found.

People at exit 18 on Interstate 30 stopped at the memorial to pay respect to the 4-year-old whose body was found Friday.

"It never should have happened that way,” said Arkansas resident Taffy Smith. “She was so young, and I have a young son here, so I had to come pay my respect.”

Throughout the day, residents brought balloons, flowers and stuffed animals to the site.

"I understand her favorite color was pink,” said Hempstead County Sheriff James Singleton. “The outpouring of love from Hempstead County, we want everyone in Houston to know that we feel their pain.”

The Hering family from Houston decided to stop at the memorial as they traveled through the area.

"I've been following the story since day 1,” Roy Hering said. “Every time I look at her picture, I can see my daughter.”

Sheriff Singleton said there will be a memorial service for Maleah at 10 a.m. Saturday at the exit 18 truck stop in Fulton.

“We just hope this little memorial will serve as a reminder to people that children are precious. They are god's children,” Sheriff Singleton said.

