People are urged to watch from their homes, rather than gathering somewhere.

SAN ANTONIO — If you enjoyed the recent Air Force Thunderbirds flyover, get ready for another special treat.

This time, World War II era aircraft will take to the skies on Memorial Day in a 30-minute aerial display. The flyover is dedicated to those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in military service.

The Lewis Air Legends partnered with the City of San Antonio. The flyover route will start at 12 p.m. over the I-10 and 1604 corridor, then fly south to Kelly Field, turn north (circling downtown businesses and neighborhoods) and finish over Fort Sam National Cemetery with a missing man break.

According to a news release, "The formation will be a combination of one WWII bomber and three fighters."

“I feel it’s very important to honor those that served and fought for our freedom, and those who flew these wonderful flying machines. The meaning of ‘freedom’ is more important than ever and for that reason we fly our fleet in remembrance of these heroes,” Lewis Air Legends founder and pilot, Rod Lewis said.

Aircraft and pilots in formation order:

B-25J Mitchell “Russian Ta Get Ya” (pilots, Rod Lewis and Stewart Dawson)

P-51 Mustang “Miss Marilyn” (pilot, Jim Dale)

P-51 Mustang “Happy Jack” (pilot, Dr. Bruce Winter)

P-51 Mustang “La Pistolera” (pilot, Gordon Richardson)

Residents in the path route will be able to see the flyover from the safety of their home and should maintain all social distancing guidelines during this event. They should also refrain from traveling to landmarks, hospitals and gathering in large groups to view the flyover.

The flyover is subject to a schedule change or cancellation if there's inclement weather.