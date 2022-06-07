Medical Examiner identifies 53 killed in smuggling incident; names released

Forty of the victims are male and 13 are female. The office had been in contact with consulates of Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

SAN ANTONIO — Fifty-three people died of heat-related illness after they were found inside an abandoned semitruck in far southwest San Antonio. Now, the Bexar County Medical Examiner's office says they have potentially or conclusively identified all 53 people who died.

Previously, the Medical Examiner's Office sent a press release on June 29, saying 48 victims were found inside the trailer, but 53 are dead.

Although the office hasn't released every name, KENS 5 has worked to identify the people who were killed. Here is who the Medical Examiner has confirmed to the public:

Migrants from Mexico

Alvaro Ojeda Salazar, 23

Efrain Garcia Ferrel, 22

Fernando Gallegas Garcia, 38

Gustavo Santillan Santillan, 27

J. Marcial Trejo Hernandez, 38

Jair Valencia Olivares, 20

Javier Flroes-Lopez, 35

Jesus Alvarez Ortega, 43

Jose Guadalupe Narciso Muniz Lopez, 35

Josue Diaz Gallardo, 34

Juan Valeriano-Domitilo, 55

Maria Monterro-Serrato, 28

Mariano Santiago Hipolito, 32

Misael Olivares Monterde, 16

Pablo Ortega Alvarez, 20

Yovani Valencia Olivares, 16

Migrants from Honduras

Adela Betulia Ramirez Guezada, 27

Yazmin Nayrith Bueso Nunez, 37

Migrants from Guatemala

Enrique Chavez, 37

Juan Wilmer Tulul Tepaz, 14

Pascual Melvin Guachiac Sipac, 13

Yeisan Efrain Jimenez, 20

Several others continue to recover in local hospitals. Authorities say the migrants had no access to water or functioning air conditioning. It’s unknown at this time how long the men, women and children were stuck inside the tractor-trailer.

Four men have been charged in connection with the event. The driver appeared in federal court last week and faces life in prison or the death penalty.