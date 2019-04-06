TEMPLE, Texas — Maya Maxwell, who is believed to have helped accused killer Cedric Marks in the deaths of his ex-girlfriend, Jenna Scott and her close friend, Michael Swearingin, gave birth Sunday night.

In an exclusive interview with KCEN Channel 6, Cedric Marks said Maxwell was pregnant with his child.

Maxwell had a boy over the weekend. He is in the custody of the state. It is unclear if the child will be given to Maxwell or Marks’ family members.

Maxwell is in Bell County Jail charged with tampering with evidence after she told police she moved Swearingin's car to Austin after he was reported missing, according to a Temple Police Department arrest affidavit.

The car was found on Jan. 5, a day after Scott and Swearingin disappeared.

Scott and Swearnigin’s bodies were found in Oklahoma on Jan. 15.

The two were laid to rest on Jan. 25 and Jan. 26.

