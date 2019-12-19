GARYVILLE, La. — Every year on Christmas Eve, bonfires light the way for Papa Noel’s trip through Louisiana.

But before that can happen, artists spend serious amounts of time constructing the miraculous structures that light up the night for the Cajun "Father Christmas."

This year’s show stopper: A massive alligator.

Incredible 60-ft wooden alligator ready for Christmas Eve bonfire

The giant wooden gator comes from the group “Blood, Sweat, and Bonfires” who put together last year’s brown pelican and 2017’s famous snapping turtle.

The massive alligator will join dozens of traditional bonfires in St. James Parish as thousands of people come to watch them go up in flames to light up Christmas Eve night.

RELATED: Giant wooden pelican bonfire to guide the way for Papa Noel

RELATED: Bonfires in St. James Parish light the way for Santa Christmas Eve

“Blood, Sweat, and Bonfires” gator is already on display, "near the corner of La 44 and S. Church Street in Garyville. That’s not an exact address, but trust us… it’s hard to miss," the group posted.

The lighting will take place at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

For directions, parking instructions and more, visit the Bonfires on the Levee website.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.