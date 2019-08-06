TRINITY, Fla. — When a Marine approached a photographer about doing a mermaid photo shoot, she assumed it'd be for his daughter.

Oh, no: It's for him, meant to get a laugh or two from his friends at home and those serving overseas. Jacqueline Elliot with Magical Memories Photography got the request.

"His daughter goes to school with my little girl and when he approached me about a mermaid session, I thought it was for his daughter," said Elliot, "but then he explained that he wanted to do one for his buddies in the Marines and his brother."

It's obvious the Marine, Beau Shepherd, is a natural. He strikes a pose -- many poses -- for the camera.

Marine poses for mermaid photo shoot

He told Elliot part of his job as a Marine is to move from sea to land.

"Plus, funny military pictures are always funnier because of the context because everyone thinks that it’s all serious all the time," Shepherd said. "So I mainly wanted something as a joke to my Marine buddies that would make them laugh at the ridiculousness of it all."

MerTailor in Weeki Wachee, Florida, created Shepherd's luxurious-looking tail. Don't be surprised if it's put to use again in the future: Shepherd wants to get his colleagues together to do a calendar shoot sometime in the future.

