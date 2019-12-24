HOUSTON — The infant who was found at a northwest Harris County home last week will be reunited with her family on Monday night.

Heidi Broussard, 33, and her 1-month-old daughter, Margot Carey, went missing Dec. 12 in Austin.

Broussard's body was found in the trunk of a vehicle parked behind a home on Bo Jack Drive late Thursday night. She was strangled.

TIMELINE: What we know about Austin mother Heidi Broussard

Margot was found unharmed in the home and was taken to a local hospital. She was held in foster care while police and CPS investigated.

Magen Fieramusca is facing two kidnapping charges as well as a tampering with a human corpse charge in connection with Broussard's death.

Fieramusca and Broussard were longtime friends.

