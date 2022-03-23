Fire officials say a vehicle ran into a natural gas pipeline around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 287 and Texas Highway 360.

MANSFIELD, Texas — Mansfield residents were evacuated, and one person was critically injured early Wednesday morning after a natural gas line rupture caused a massive fire, according to fire officials.

One person was flown to Parkland Hospital in Dallas with "very critical" burn injuries, Mansfield assistant fire chief Jeff Smith said, but it wasn't yet clear if that person was the driver of the vehicle.

All lanes of Highway 287 were shut down as crews responded to the fire, but the highway was reopened around 5 a.m.

Residents within a one mile radius were evacuated from their homes but were able to return home by around 4:15 a.m. Shelter was available for those residents at the Annette Perry Elementary School.

Fire officials confirmed that the fire was out, as of 4 a.m.

Footage from the scene and from fire officials showed large flames as the fire burned by a nearby gas station.

Raw footage of the fire:

According to Atmos Energy, a natural gas provider for North Texas, their crews responded to a report that a driver crashed into an above-ground station in Mansfield.

Atmos then made natural gas to the area isolated, as crews worked to fix the ruptured line.