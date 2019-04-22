AUSTIN, Texas — Early in the morning on April 17, a man died while trying to cross South Congress at the 5600 block after he was struck by a pick-up truck.

The man that was struck and killed is 55-year-old James Taylor Bourgeois.

According to police, Bourgeois was crossing the street, mid-block, about 150 feet from a controlled sidewalk.

Police said the driver of the truck did not see the pedestrian before impact and Bourgeois was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck remained on the scene and did not appear to have any signs of impairment.

If anyone has any information regarding this case they are asked to call Austin police at 512-974-6935.

