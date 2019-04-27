SAN MARCOS, Texas — A man has been arrested after Texas State University Police said he broke into dorm rooms, stole items and watched women sleep.

According to Texas State University, 29-year-old Jose Chavez was arrested on Friday after he was found in San Jacinto Hall, entering several unlocked rooms where women were sleeping.

Police said they captured Chavez as he was leaving the dorm building Friday morning.

According to police, Chavez took items from several rooms which were later recovered.

San Marcos police were alerted by UPD's arrest and let detectives know the suspect matched the description for other recent burglaries.

Police said that Chavez confessed to a burglary that occurred at Dakota Ranch Apartments where a victim said she woke up to an unknown man in her bedroom, on her bed and grabbing her breast, and another burglary at The Edge Apartments both on April 21.

Chavez has been charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a sexual offense, burglary of a habitation a first-degree felony and three counts of burglary of habitation a second-degree felony.

Chavez is in the Hays County jail on a $150,000 bond.

