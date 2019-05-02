CENTRAL, Texas — Don't put your winter jackets away just yet!

Temperatures may climb as high as 80 degrees Wednesday, but by Friday, they could be cut in half!

Not only that, but with precipitation moving in, it's not out of the question that some areas could see a wintry mix, mainly sleet.

No significant, if any, impacts are expected as temperatures should stay just above freezing.

Let's talk timing and details!

Wednesday will be a warm and muggy day; no different than what we've the seen the last several days. Temperatures are expected to climb well into the 70s, perhaps even 80 degrees.

KVUE

Thursday will be what we call a transition day. Two cold fronts will sweep through. The first one originates from the west coast, meaning there's no cold air with it. A few scattered showers will be possible for the day on Thursday with the front.

KVUE

It will still be a bit mild Thursday with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

The arctic cold front brings in the much colder air Thursday night, setting the stage for a very chilly Friday. Temperatures Friday will not climb much at all, only topping out in the mid 40s.

Friday morning, when temperatures are coldest, will bring the best shot for producing a wintry mix, mainly sleet.

KVUE

As you can see, temperatures should stay just above freezing which should keep roads or surfaces from becoming extra slick. Also, because it'll be near 80 degrees on Wednesday, ground temperatures will be well above freezing. This will make it even more unlikely for significant wintry weather impacts to Central Texas.

Stay with the KVUE Storm Team for the latest updates as we move closer to Friday.