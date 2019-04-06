AUSTIN, Texas — If you haven't been outside yet, keep an eye out for these beautiful looking moths. Known for it's green and spotted wings, the Luna moth is commonly found in wooded parts of North America.

The moths can be found in the west to eastern parts of Texas. Some central Texas residents have been able to capture these snapshots of Luna moths.

The Luna moth has a wingspan of 2.9 to 4 inches and has long curving tails.

Luna moths sightings on the rise in Central Texas Luna Moth (Photo: Darrin Anding) Luna Moth (Photo: Chris Kelchner) Luna Moth (Photo: Reddit user @Bugilt) Luna Moth Luna Moth

RELATED:

How to attract monarch butterflies as they migrate through Austin

Huge numbers of monarch butterflies expected in Austin for annual migration

You can recognize the gender of the moth based on their color, yellowish-green for males or blueish-green for females. Apart from their captivating color, the Luna moth does not have a mouth or digestive system.

They are strongly attracted to UV light. See them while you can because they only live for about a week after leaving the cocoon.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

After 35 years, homeless man readmitted to UT Austin to finish degree

Fort Worth couple dies on vacation in Fiji

You can eat and sleep at the original 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' gas station