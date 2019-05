Someone has a new lucky place. The Texas Lottery announced Tuesday that a $250,000 winning ticket for the Evening All or Nothing drawing was sold in Cibolo.

We don’t yet know which store or the identity of the winner.

The winning numbers were 1 - 2 - 3 - 7 - 8 - 10 - 11 - 12 - 14 - 16 - 19 – 24.