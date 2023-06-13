No, the Texas Lottery App has not been hacked, officials say

Officials said that following the release of the application’s latest update on Monday, June 5, users experienced issues with some of the app’s features not working.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Lottery App was inaccessible on Tuesday due to "vendor-related issues while repairs are being made," according to lottery officials.

The Texas Lottery said that following the release of the application’s latest update (version 3.1.0) on Monday, June 5, users experienced issues with some of the app’s features not functioning correctly. The organization added that issues were attributed to the performance of the Texas Lottery’s lottery operator and mobile application vendor IGT Global Solutions Corporation (IGT).

"Despite efforts to troubleshoot the malfunctions, it became necessary for the app to be placed into Maintenance Mode on Thursday, June 8, making the app currently unavailable to users," lottery officials said in a statement.

The Texas Lottery told WFAA the technical issues were not related to a hack of the app.

The Texas Lottery said it was actively working with IGT to resolve the issues as soon as possible and will hold the vendor accountable.

“The Texas Lottery is committed to offering a mobile app that is fun and informative for our players. We apologize for the disruption and inconvenience this situation has caused for our players and retailers,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “We appreciate their patience and understanding as we make every effort to restore the Texas Lottery App’s full functionality as soon as possible.”

An update on the app's restoration will be made on the Texas Lottery website (texaslottery.com) and its social media channels.