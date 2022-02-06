South Carolina woman checks lottery ticket while eating lunch; now she owns a house

The big winner says she's still working even after the win, but she's got a new place to come home to with the help of the extra $300,000.

HARLEYVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina lottery winner said she was eating lunch when she decided to scratch off a ticket in her spare moment.

She told lottery officials she definitely put down her fork when she realized how much money she had just won. The ticket was purchased at The Market On Main located on East Main Street in Harleyville and was worth a hefty $300,000.

She even got a chance to call her family so they could look at it before she headed back to work. And the lucky winner said she's still working even though the extra money is certainly helpful.

She did, however, make a pretty significant investment with her money already.

"I bought a house," she told lottery officials.

The win came from the $10 Psychedelic Payout game and there are still three more top prizes remaining. As for this woman's victory, officials say it was against literal 1 in a million odds.