Manor resident claims $2 million prize from Powerball

The winning ticket was sold at an H-E-B in North Austin.

MANOR, Texas — One resident from Manor has added $2 million to their wallet from a winning Powerball ticket.

In a release from the Texas Lottery, the winning ticket associated with the Nov. 12 drawing was purchased at H-E-B store #269, located at 10710 Research Blvd. in Austin.

The winner of the drawing decided to remain anonymous.

The ticket, called a second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket, matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn but not the red Powerball number. The numbers drawn were 16-20-44-57-58, and the red Powerball number was six whereas the Power Play number was four.

The Powerball Grand Prize starts at $20 million and continues until the jackpot is won. Players can win the Grand Prize by matching any five numbers in a range of 69 numbers and one Powerball number in a range of 26 numbers. Additionally, players have the choice to multiply their winnings by using Power Play matchings.

After the organization sold the first ticket in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $35.8 billion in revenue for the State and distributed $78 billion in prizes to players.

Since 1997, the Lottery has also contributed $29.9 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which funds public education all across Texas. Furthermore, certain revenues benefit the Fund for Veterans' Assistance as approved by the Texas Legislature.