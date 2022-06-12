x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lottery

Georgetown resident wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket

That person bought a Power 200X ticket at the H-E-B located on Ronald W. Reagan Blvd. in Georgetown.

More Videos

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Someone in Georgetown is a $1 million richer from a Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket.

That person bought a Power 200X ticket at the H-E-B #774, located at 19348 Ronald W. Reagan Blvd in Georgetown. The winner has decided to remain anonymous.

There are more than $152.3 million in total prizes and 27 chances to win with the Power 200X scratch-off game.

Related Articles

The Texas Lottery sold it's first ticket in 1992, which generated $35.8 billion in revenue for the state. The lottery has also distributed $29.9 billion to the Foundation School Fund since 1997 and helped support Texas veterans by contributing more than $196 million to programs.

Those looking to play will have a variety of games to choose from including Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto Texas, All or Nothing, Texas Two Step, Pick 3, Daily 4, Cash Five and scratch off ticket games.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Before You Leave, Check This Out