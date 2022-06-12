Georgetown resident wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket

That person bought a Power 200X ticket at the H-E-B located on Ronald W. Reagan Blvd. in Georgetown.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Someone in Georgetown is a $1 million richer from a Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket.

That person bought a Power 200X ticket at the H-E-B #774, located at 19348 Ronald W. Reagan Blvd in Georgetown. The winner has decided to remain anonymous.

There are more than $152.3 million in total prizes and 27 chances to win with the Power 200X scratch-off game.

The Texas Lottery sold it's first ticket in 1992, which generated $35.8 billion in revenue for the state. The lottery has also distributed $29.9 billion to the Foundation School Fund since 1997 and helped support Texas veterans by contributing more than $196 million to programs.

Those looking to play will have a variety of games to choose from including Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto Texas, All or Nothing, Texas Two Step, Pick 3, Daily 4, Cash Five and scratch off ticket games.