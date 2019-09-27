AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's Note: The video attached is related to a similar story this month.

A lucky Bastrop resident has won a whopping $1 million prize from the Texas Lottery.

The winner claimed the second-tier prize from a scratch ticket game called Instant Millionaire. The ticket was purchased at Lake Bastrop Mini Mart, which is located at 254 Zimmerman Ave. in Bastrop.

This local win comes just days after someone in Cedar Park won $227 million in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.

The Texas Lottery has generated $29 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $61 billion in prizes to lottery players since 1992. This scratch-off game gives more than $519 million in prizes, including 10 top prices of $2.5 million.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.20, including break-even prizes.

This was the 17th of 40 second-tier prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

According to the Texas Lottery, the winner would like to remain anonymous.

