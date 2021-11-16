Austin resident claims $1 million lottery prize

The winning ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn, but not the Mega Ball number.

One lucky Austin resident claimed a Mega Millions prize worth $1 million following a drawing on Nov. 5.

The winner chose to remain anonymous. According to the Texas Lottery Commission, the winning ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn but not the Mega Ball number.

To win the jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn, including the Mega Ball. The Mega Millions prize currently sits at $63 million, with an estimated cash value of $45 million, according to the commission. The next drawing will be Tuesday.

The ticket was bought at Lamar Grocery, located at 2238 S. Lamar Blvd. in Austin.