$1 million winning scratch-off ticket sold in Elgin

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Example video title will go here for this video

ELGIN, Texas — An Austin resident is a million bucks richer thanks to a bit of luck and a scratch-off ticket.

The winning ticket for the game "Money" was sold at Elgin Country Store, located at 18810 Highway 290 East in Elgin, according to the Texas Lottery Commission. The winner chose to remain anonymous.

This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million claimed in this game, according to a release. The game Money offers more than $122.9 million in total prizes.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game, according to the Texas Lottery, are one in 3.44, including break-even prizes.

The latest Texas Lottery win marks the third in Central Texas this November after two other million-dollar prizes were won playing the Powerball. One ticket was sold in Cedar Park and the other in Round Rock.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube