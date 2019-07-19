LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart police are searching for a man that stole an officers flashlight, used it against him and escaped.

According to Lockhart police, the man responsible for attacking the officer in the confrontation is 17-year-old Cody Bennett Gomez of Luling, TX.

Police said the officer attacked in the confrontation was transported by Lockhart EMS to Seton Kyle Medical Center where he was treated for injuries and later released.

Gomez is now wanted for aggravated assault of a public servant, resisting arrest using a deadly weapon, evading arrest with prior conviction and burglary of a habitation.

Bond for Gomez has been set at more than $1.15 million, and he is still not in custody.

According to police, Gomez is believed to be staying in the Lockhart and Prairie Lea area.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts they are asked to contact the Lockhart Police Department at 512-398-4401.

