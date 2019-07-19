LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart police have arrested a man they said stole an officer's flashlight, used it against him and escaped.

According to Lockhart police, the man responsible for attacking the officer in the confrontation is 17-year-old Cody Bennett Gomez of Luling, TX. Gomez was arrested July 19 when a Lockhart police detective recognized him walking through an apartment complex.

At around 1 a.m., the officer reportedly stopped a suspicious person – identified as Gomez – in the parking lot of a Dairy Queen in Lockhart. Gomez, a Luling resident, had an arrest warrant for burglary of a habitation, Luling police said. When the officer tried to arrest Gomez, Gomez allegedly grabbed the officer's flashlight and attacked him before escaping.

Police said the officer attacked in the confrontation was taken by Lockhart EMS to Seton Kyle Medical Center where he was treated for injuries and later released.

Gomez has reportedly been booked in the Caldwell County Jail, where he faces charges including aggravated assault of a public servant, resisting arrest using a deadly weapon, evading arrest with prior conviction and burglary of a habitation.

