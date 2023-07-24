Austin Parks and Rec board votes to close Zilker Park polo field parking lot

There's been concern about how parking there affects the environment.

AUSTIN, Texas — A plan to eliminate some parking spots at Zilker Park is heading to the Austin City Council.

At Monday night's Parks and Recreation board meeting, members approved a recommendation to eliminate parking at the Zilker polo field starting in September. That area has an estimated 1,000 parking spots.

Members acknowledged that this is a temporary solution to a long-standing issue that comes with having so many cars in the park.

"This is not a long-term solution, and it may be a midterm solution at best," said Austin Parks and Recreation board member Pedro Villalobos.

The board also recommended the City of Austin fund more shuttle buses that run within Zilker Park to help avoid parking issues. That plan now goes to the full city council for approval.

It comes after parking prices were increased at the park in May and fees were implemented at parking lots that were previously free. The parking lots that previously charged $5 for parking were increased to $7 from through Labor Day.

The parking lot off Stratford Road, just north of the Zilker Botanical Garden, and the South Barton Springs Pool parking lot, near Azie Morton Road, are now charging $7 on the weekends and holidays.

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department said it hopes charging at the parking lots will help with traffic issues.

"Since we haven't had these spaces metered, there is less turnover in these areas, with Zilker is both residents and visitors. We do anticipate this will help with circulation in those two lots," Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Lucas Massie said.