Bat found on Great Lawn of Zilker Park Saturday tests positive for rabies

The bat was found near the ground on a tree trunk near Lou Neff Point around 3:50 p.m. on April 22.

AUSTIN, Texas — City officials are asking residents to take precautionary measures after a bat found on the Great Lawn at Zilker Park on Saturday tested positive for rabies.

According to the City of Austin, an Animal Protection Officer responded to a call about a bat near the ground on a tree trunk near Lou Neff Point around 3:50 p.m. on April 22.

The bat was submitted for rabies testing with Texas Department of State Health Services and tested positive.

“First and foremost, our concern is identifying any person or animal that may have had direct contact with the bat,” said Jason Garza, deputy director of Animal Services. “Anyone known to have contact with the bat is urged to seek medical care to begin preventative treatment.”

Bat bites can be imperceptible due to the tiny size of their teeth, the City said in a release.

Residents are reminded that if someone is bitten by a wild animal such as bats, raccoons, skunks, coyotes or foxes, Animal Protection should be called immediately by dialing 311 or 512-974-2000. The victim should also call a physician right away.

Rabies is spread through contact with an infected mammal’s saliva. It is not fatal if treated before the onset of symptoms. Symptoms include change in personality, fever, loss of appetite, excessive salivation (foaming), weakness, paralysis and death.

In addition to vaccination, residents are advised to take the following precautions to avoid possible exposure to rabies:

Do not allow pets to run loose; confine them within a fenced-in area or with a leash.

Do not leave uneaten pet food or scraps near your residence.

Do not feed wildlife.

Do not go near wildlife or domestic animals that are acting in a strange or unusual manner.

Caution children not to go near any stray or wild animal, regardless of its behavior.

Advise children to tell an adult if they are bitten or scratched by any animal.

For more information, visit www.austintexas.gov/department/rabies-prevention.