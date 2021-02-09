Austin Parks and Rec board will vote again on alcohol sales at Zilker Café

In late June, the board voted against moving forward with a proposal to allow alcohol sales at the café.

AUSTIN, Texas — The controversial issue of whether to allow alcohol sales at Zilker Café is back on the table.

According to the Austin Monitor, this week, the Austin Parks and Recreation Board unanimously decided to reconsider the request for a permit because two members were absent and three seats were vacant when the board voted on the issue in June. Those absences called into question the legitimacy of the vote.

Back in late June, the board recommended that the City of Austin Planning Commission not move forward with a proposal that would allow alcohol sales at Zilker Café.

The café, located near Zilker Park and Barton Springs Pool, opened between 1959 and 1960 and served snacks to park and pool visitors for decades. It was shut down in January 2016 due to poor conditions and code violations, but the Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) has been working to renovate it.

The City said the rehabilitation of Zilker Café was completed earlier this year, but during the construction close-out process, the PARD realized that a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) would be required for the café to sell beer and wine.

Now, the PARD is seeking a CUP to amend the zoning of Zilker Café so that beer and wine can be sold in the defined vendor area. The café would also have to apply for and obtain a license through the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to sell beer and wine.

Some local conservations have expressed concern about the possibility that alcohol may be sold so close to Zilker Park and Barton Springs Pool. A representative with the Save Barton Creek Association told KVUE in June that pollution and inebriated swimmers are concerns.

He also said approving alcohol sales would increase liability to the City of Austin if inebriated patrons are "diving into the shallow parts and engaging in other dangerous behavior" and that approving the permit could set a bad precedent for monetizing alcohol at other City and Travis County parks.

The PARD board will vote on the issue for a second time on Sept. 28.