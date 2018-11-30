AUSTIN — After four emotional days of testimony, Judge David Wahlberg began his announcement on Friday with a deep sigh.

"This has been one of the most emotional cases I've ever had to deal with as a judge, as a lawyer, as a human being. It's difficult,” Wahlberg said to a courtroom of people, many whom were already tearing up.

Judge Wahlberg sentenced Meagan Work, Colton Turner’s mother, to 30 years in prison with a possibility of parole.

"Basic fact is that Colton turner didn't deserve to die,” Judge Wahlberg said. “He died in the custody of his mother and Michael Turner. He was absolutely innocent."

Colton's paternal grandmother, Kim Vidaure, took the stand after learning Work’s sentence.

She said Colton’s death “rocked us to our core.”

Vidaure, along with other family and friends, have been emotional throughout the week.

“Words cannot express the pain and anguish our family and friends have endured since Colton's murder,” Vidaure said, choking back tears. “Your decision, Meagan, to take the life of a tiny, innocent, sweet, beautiful little boy with no regard for his life is the definition of pure evil. You're evil, Meagan."

Vidaure continued with deep breaths during her statement to Work.

"His loss will forever, will be forever felt during our family gatherings. Events like birthday parties, holiday celebrations,” she said. “We'll miss Colton's sweet voice and his laughter, hugs. And those opportunities to say 'I love you' are forever gone."

© 2018 KVUE-TV