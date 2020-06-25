How young Austin residents are handling the virus differently

Local Austin residents in their 20s and 30s gave KVUE their thoughts on the virus while at Mueller Lake Park.

AUSTIN, Texas — According to the latest data released in Travis County, half of the positive COVID-19 cases are among people between the ages of 20 and 39.

On Thursday, dozens of young people were seen eating, drinking and walking around Mueller Lake Park. KVUE spoke with several of those young people, who reacted differently to the recent spike of cases.

Every morning bright and early, personal trainer Donald Brooks sets up shop at the pull-up bars at the park.

"You have to be active to combat the virus in general, a healthy lifestyle, so you can survive the pandemic and also, mentally, you have to stay active," said Brooks

Seeing clients outdoors has become a new norm for him, as many gyms remain closed.

"I ask the client if they want me to wear a mask. It's up to them, however comfortable they are. You have to be open when taking those clients because people are scared and you have to respect that," said Brooks

A Concordia University nursing student, Leah Gaston, was socially distancing on a blanket with a friend by the water on Thursday.

"It feels, as time goes on, I don't know if there's a false sense of security but people now feel comfortable to go out without a mask, there's not social distancing at stores," said Gaston

Roommates at the University of Texas Megan Vu, a biochem major, and Sophia Hennessy, a corporate communications major, said, as of recently, they won't take their masks off – even in their apartment.

"We wear our masks because I made the mistake of going to meet someone yesterday but, in the middle of it, he got a call that his family member got corona," said Vu

