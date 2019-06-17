AUSTIN, Texas — One of Austin's weirdest events is back again Monday night – "Howl at the Moon Night" at Barton Springs.

Also known as the Full Moon Swim, hundreds of Austinites will descend upon Barton Springs Pool and crane their necks to the night sky. Then, as you guessed it, they'll howl at the moon.

While the weird event started as a small, community-organized, family-friendly event, the attendance has grown over recent years. In the summer months, the full-moon event can bring in up to 2,500 people.

With numbers at high, the Parks and Recreation Department implemented a few rules for the event to ensure safety for participants. The following items will be in effect Monday night:

Standard entry fee ($5 for adult residents) will be extended past 9 p.m. for full moon events

Entrants will be limited to 750 after 8:30 p.m.

Additional law enforcement will be on hand to assist with crowd control;

Post-event evaluations are available to determine opportunities for improvement.

Any additional changes will be announced prior to upcoming events.

