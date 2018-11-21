AUSTIN — One of Austin's most beloved holiday spots -- the Trail of Lights -- is competing to become the best public holiday display in a USA TODAY contest.
With the holidays near, spending time with friends and family is a tradition. And in Austin, many make the Trail of Lights a part of that tradition. Every year, Zilker Park in South Austin transforms into a winter wonderland of light displays called Trail of Lights.
The Trail of Lights is among 20 of the top public lights displays. Here are the rest of the nominees:
- Blossoms of Light - Denver Botanic Gardens
- Christmas on Main Street - Silver Dollar City
- Dominion Garden of Lights-Norfolk Botanical Garden
- Fantasy in Lights - Callaway Gardens
- Festival of Lights - Mission Inn Hotel & Spa
- Festival of Lights - Moody Gardens
- Garden Lights - Atlanta Botanical Garden
- Garden of Lights - Honor Heights Park
- Holiday Festival of Lights - James Island
- Holiday Lights Show - Coeur d'Alene Resort
- Illumination: Tree Lights - Morton Arboretum
- Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill - Clifton Mill
- Lights Under Louisville - Louisville Mega Cavern
- Magic Christmas in Lights - Bellingrath Gardens
- Night of Lights - Downtown St. Augustine
- Zoo Lights - Houston Zoo
- ZooLights - Lincoln Park Zoo
- ZooLights - Oregon Zoo
- ZooLights - Phoenix Zoo
Wednesday morning, Mayor Steve Adler tweeted that the Austin Trail of Lights is competing to become the best public holiday display for 2018.
Austinites, vote for your home team here.