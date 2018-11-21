AUSTIN — One of Austin's most beloved holiday spots -- the Trail of Lights -- is competing to become the best public holiday display in a USA TODAY contest.

With the holidays near, spending time with friends and family is a tradition. And in Austin, many make the Trail of Lights a part of that tradition. Every year, Zilker Park in South Austin transforms into a winter wonderland of light displays called Trail of Lights.

The Trail of Lights is among 20 of the top public lights displays. Here are the rest of the nominees:

Blossoms of Light - Denver Botanic Gardens

Christmas on Main Street - Silver Dollar City

Dominion Garden of Lights-Norfolk Botanical Garden

Fantasy in Lights - Callaway Gardens

Festival of Lights - Mission Inn Hotel & Spa

Festival of Lights - Moody Gardens

Garden Lights - Atlanta Botanical Garden

Garden of Lights - Honor Heights Park

Holiday Festival of Lights - James Island

Holiday Lights Show - Coeur d'Alene Resort

Illumination: Tree Lights - Morton Arboretum

Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill - Clifton Mill

Lights Under Louisville - Louisville Mega Cavern

Magic Christmas in Lights - Bellingrath Gardens

Night of Lights - Downtown St. Augustine

Zoo Lights - Houston Zoo

ZooLights - Lincoln Park Zoo

ZooLights - Oregon Zoo

ZooLights - Phoenix Zoo

Wednesday morning, Mayor Steve Adler tweeted that the Austin Trail of Lights is competing to become the best public holiday display for 2018.

Austinites, vote for your home team here.

