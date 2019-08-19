AUSTIN, Texas — Pokémon fans, gear up! A pop-up bar dedicated to the world-famous pocket monsters is heading for Austin.

On Jan. 25, 2020, a pop-up Pokébar on a worldwide tour will make a pit stop in Austin for one day.

There, organizers say you'll find a variety of Pokémon to catch spanning different generations. If you collect pokemon from each region, you'll get the chance to become the "ultimate winner."

Tickets will cost about $45 and will include a Pokémon-themed burger and drink. Other Poké-perks include trivia games, DJs, a costume contest and more.

Hyper Public Relations

RELATED:

Rare Pokemon card collection sells for more than $100,000 at auction

Pokémon Sleep app to let you play as you doze

There will be a limited amount of tickets available and they will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. To register your interest, you can sign up for pre-sale tickets here.

Some other pop-up stops include Los Angeles, Denver, Orlando, New York, Manchester, Dublin, Cleveland, Birmingham, Liverpool, Miami, London and Atlanta.

RELATED: Relationship in a funk? Video games might be the trick to spice things up

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Tributes flow for Longhorn legend Cedric Benson, dead at 36

NFL running back, former Longhorn Cedric Benson killed in West Austin motorcycle crash

Neighbors call Austin intersection where Cedric Benson died dangerous