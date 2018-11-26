For the first time ever, ABC will broadcast all three days of the National Football League (NFL) Draft.

The 2019 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 25 through April 27 and will take place in Nashville.

ABC will have two primetime specials, which will be anchored by ESPN's College GameDay, college football's longest-running pregame show. Other ESPN and ABC personalities -- plus special guests -- will also be part of the multi-night coverage.

"We're looking forward to once again broadcasting all three days of the NFL Draft and excited to have another member of the Disney family [ABC, in addition to ESPN] with us to help grow this event and showcase the future stars of the NFL," Brian Rolapp, Chief Business and Media Officer for the NFL, said.

Round 1 of the draft will air on Thursday, April 25 starting at 7 p.m. CT. Rounds 2 and 3 will air Friday, April 26 starting at 6 p.m. CT. And rounds 4 through 7 will air Saturday, April 27 starting at 11 a.m. CT.

ABC will be simulcasting ESPN's presentation on Day 3 of the draft.

The other ABC broadcasts will have a focus on the personalities and backstories of each player picked and on the overall spectacle of the draft, including live musical acts.

"We are excited that the ABC stations will be the only broadcast home for every round of the 2019 NFL Draft," Brian Lawlor, Chairman of the ABC Affiliate Association, said. "By collaborating with ESPN, we are ensuring all fans across the nation can enjoy live coverage of the drama and celebration around drafting pro football's newest stars."

